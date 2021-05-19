As high pressure builds in the days ahead, expect to see conditions dry out almost entirely, with major heat building into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will reach the 80s to low 90s.
This morning starts with some clouds with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. An isolated shower is possible in western NC through the day, with otherwise slowly clearing skies. Highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees with a light breeze out of the east and northeast. Tonight clears with lows in the 50s to 60 degrees.
Over the next few days, the sky stays almost entirely clear. Thursday brings full sun with highs in the 70s and low 80s, and reaching the low to mid-80s with sunshine on Friday. Overnights stay in the 50s and low 60s.
By the weekend, the heat really pumps up. Sunshine Saturday has highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees, climbing a couple more degrees into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, a brief shower becomes possible in the high peaks but overwhelmingly dry weather will hold strong, along with the heat, into early next week.
