Classic summer weather is in store through the weekend, while we will be watch a tropical system entering the Gulf of Mexico! We could feel some impacts from it toward the middle of next week.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows down to 64 in the mountains and 70 for the Upstate.
Friday looks hot and mostly dry! Expect highs to be close to normal at 90 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains, so it will be sizzling for some high school football! There is a small chance for a mountain shower.
Saturday will be dry for the most part, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect a repeat for Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs ranging from 88-91! Rain should be minimal, but a couple showers are possible in the mountains.
A tropical system will make landfall along the LA gulf coast as it looks now, It will push moisture through the southeast through Tuesday and Wednesday, and we could end up with a heightened rain threat from the system.
