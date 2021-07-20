We're finally going to have a chance to dry things out, but it will be a gradual process. Overnight we'll see lots of clouds and still some scattered showers across the Upstate, they will end across the mountains. Lows will be mild and muggy with upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
On Wednesday the drying and warming trend kicks in. We'll see partly cloudy skies with more clouds into the mountains. There's still a slight chance of showers and T-Storms, especially across the higher terrain. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains.
For Thursday into the weekend, under increasing sunshine temperatures will also rise. We'll see reading near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains, and it will be muggy. There's still a slight chance for showers and a couple of T-Storms. Overnight lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
Rain chances could creep up a little more early next week, but nothing significant at this point. It's still going to be hot with low 90s in the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains.
