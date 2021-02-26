Conditions will improve for the weekend, with less rain but clouds will stick around. Temperatures will warm up to spring-like levels through Sunday!
Tonight will bring scattered light rain, tapering off slowly toward daybreak. Saturday will start with some clouds and spotty light rain, but the afternoon should be totally dry with milder temps in the 60s area-wide. Winds will settle down as well.
Sunday will bring more clouds, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible through middle afternoon. Highs will be even warmer than Saturday with 72 in the Upstate and 69 in the mountains!
Rain pushes back in Sunday night, starting in the mountains then soaking the Upstate by Monday morning.
Rain will be likely through the day on Monday with highs in the low 60s. Showers should shift southward by Monday evening, bringing a clearer and cooler day for Tuesday.
