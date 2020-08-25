Rain chances go down, and temperatures go up over the next few days! Plus we’re watching Laura’s track for potential Carolina impacts.
Tonight expect isolated showers with lows from 65-70. Wednesday will be a drier day with more sunshine expected. Highs will get to 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains, with heat index values a few degrees higher than that! Summer is back in a big way!
More heat and fairly low rain chances for Thursday, then we’ll notice moisture on the increase for Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible late day into the evening on Friday, then again on Saturday as what’s left of Laura moves by.
Currently Laura is a category 1 hurricane, but is set to hit the TX/LA border area as a major hurricane with winds at 115 mph on Wednesday night. The storm will move north and weaken to a tropical storm over Arkansas, then push east toward the Carolinas. Current models keep the center to our north, but we could still feel some strong winds and get a storm threat.
Right now gusts to 30-35 mph will be possible, along with scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Tornado threat will be small but not zero, and we hope to fine tune that threat as we get closer to the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.