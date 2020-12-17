Wet weather moves out and a stretch of dry days hold steady. Temperatures stay just barely below average through the week, but warmer days could come leading up to Christmas.
This morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the 30s, and while most areas have dried out, the TN line may see a few brief snow showers prior to 10am. Freezing fog is possible in a few sheltered mountain areas, so watch for black ice.
The day shapes up to be partly cloudy in the Upstate with a high of 50 degrees, and mostly cloudy in the mountains with a high of just 40 degrees. The sky clears in full tonight, bringing lows into the 20s.
Friday and Saturday look dry with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the Upstate and mid to upper 40s for the mountains. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.
The weekend could end a little wet with some showers and temperatures in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains on Sunday, followed by another dose of dry weather and warmer conditions in the 50s and 60s into Christmas week.
