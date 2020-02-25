Drying out and mild today, but colder air settles in later in the week.
Staying mostly cloudy, there's a small chance at passing showers this morning, but drier air begins to move in. Expect a strong breeze today, gusting to 20 mph with highs in the upper 60s Upstate, and lower 60s in the mountains.
Wednesday stays breezy as a cold front moves in, and that will bring one last opportunity for brief showers, and potentially some mountains snow by late day. Temperatures will fall fast on Wednesday night, with a low of 32 for the Upstate and 25 in the mountains as the sky clears.
Sunshine returns for both Thursday and Friday, with much colder than usual temperatures for this time of year. Highs will stay in the 40s to lower 50s, with nights below freezing. Conditions remain dry and cool into the weekend, with warmer air next week as another rain chance builds.
