Several disturbances will move through between now and the weekend causing rain chances daily from Tuesday onward. Mountain snow becomes possible at times as well, with a Winter Storm Watch in place for some high elevations.
Early morning rain today fades into a partly cloudy sky, along with comfortable temperatures. Highs warm nicely into the mid-50s in the mountains, and mid-60s in the Upstate. The breeze picks up, around 10-20 mph around the area, though higher elevations may gust upwards of 30 mph at times.
Tuesday will begin dry as an overcast sky builds, and rain gradually pushes back in. Highs stay much colder, in the mid-40s throughout the day. Overnight, heavy rain will fall, with the possibility of some mountain freezing rain as lows get near freezing. Isolated northern Upstate locations should also stay alert to the possibility for brief freezing rain by Wednesday morning, though road concerns remain limited.
Rain will continue during a good chunk of the day Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s, but a warm up into the 50s and 60s comes for both Thursday and Friday. On and off showers and even a random thunderstorm stay possible throughout the end of the week as a front stalls over the area.
Another system will push in next weekend and re-up our rain chances both Saturday and for part of Sunday, making flooding a continued possibility.
