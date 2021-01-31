Today begins to dry out, but another quick round of high elevation snow and Upstate sprinkles comes on Monday. Sunny weather takes over Tuesday, followed by a nice warm-up later in the week.
Temperatures in the 30s hold strong for the next few hours as the sky begins to dry, so watch for slick conditions in the mountains. Mostly dry weather takes over in the afternoon, with highs reaching just the 40s.
Tonight we'll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible in the Upstate and snow over the higher mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers in the Upstate and 40% chance for snow showers in the mountains, mainly along the TN line. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.
Tuesday through Friday looks dry with the exception of the mountains where some rain showers could fall on Friday, otherwise we'll see quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday then 50s after that. Lows will be in the 20s.
The next chance for widespread rain comes in on Saturday with highs in the 50s.
