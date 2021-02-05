Rain for the very early hours today clears quickly to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Another round of rain and some mountain snow will arrive Saturday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NC mountains through 7AM for freezing rain, snow and gusty winds. Rain and wintry weather should taper off around 8am.
Friday will bring clearing skies and breezy winds. Highs will warm into the mid 40s for the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate. Skies remain clear for Friday night with lows near freezing for most spots.
Saturday will be mostly sunny early on, then clouds increase late day. Highs will climb to 47-54 area-wide. Saturday night a system will approach from the south to bring some soaking rain to the Upstate, with a rain/snow mix in the mountains. Best chance for rain will be 10PM to 6AM Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some mountain accumulation is possible.
Skies will clear through Sunday with highs reaching the 40s to mid-50s, right on average for February!
Milder conditions will be the rule heading into next week as well, with Upstate spots potentially warming above 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some wet weather could come toward the middle of the week, with a blast of colder air in time for Valentines weekend, stay tuned for the latest.
