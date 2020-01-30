Scattered clouds and isolated rain lingers through the end of the week, with conditions drying out for the weekend.
This morning stays mostly cloudy, with a small chance at an Upstate sprinkle and brief mountain wintry mix, though most areas will remain dry with temperatures in the 30s.
It'll stay generally dry today, with the Upstate clearing to a partly cloudy sky and the mountains holding on to mostly cloudy conditions as well as a shower or two. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low 50s, which is normal for this time of year.
The next round of showers will push in Friday afternoon as highs reach the 40s, with wet weather lingering into Friday night. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible, mainly sound of I85.
Skies slowly clear Saturday for the Upstate, while the mountains will see some wrap around moisture in the form of light rain and a wintry mix during the day. Highs will warm into the 40s and mid-50s.
Sunday looks gorgeous with sunny skies and highs getting into the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Warmer than usual air will stick around into next week, with the next rain chance arriving Tuesday into Wednesday.
