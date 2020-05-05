(FOX Carolina) - After an active night of wind, rain, and lightning, the sky should dry out temporarily on Tuesday. By the afternoon, another threat for severe weather develops, with cooler weather coming behind it.
Severe storm warnings have expired at this hour, though lingering showers will continue on and off for a few more hours.
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today, with highs reaching the low 70s in the mountains, and upper 70s in the Upstate. Scattered rain and isolated storms will pop up just after midday, starting in the mountains and pushing toward the Upstate later in afternoon.
Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, hail, and a small threat for tornadoes. Any storms that develop should begin to move out around sunset, making for a quieter overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday dry out, but get much cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Morning low temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s which could cause a few areas of frost if not some near-freezing temperatures in the higher terrain of western North Carolina.
Another round of showers and isolated storms becomes possible late in the day on Friday. Along that cold front comes an aggressive push of colder air from the north for Mother's Day weekend.
That will mean afternoon highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s by Sunday morning which could pose some late season frost/freeze concerns.
Temperatures should bounce back into the 70s by early next week.
