Widespread wet weather and gusty wind continues early today, but the sky generally clears over the weekend as cooler temps settle in.
As the rain wraps up, a Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains, and include the higher elevations of Oconee and Pickens counties until early in the afternoon.
Temperatures in the Upstate hold steady around 60 for the day, with the mountains dropping to the low 40s by the afternoon. Skies clear this evening, with lows going down to the 20s and 30s.
Conditions should remain generally dry and cool through the weekend as it looks now, though the coast and midlands could see some Saturday showers late in the day. Clear skies are expected locally with highs mainly in the 40s.
A slow warm-up is in store for next week with general sunshine, though a quick local burst of showers becomes possible on Monday.
