Expect lows tonight to be in the 40s to near 50 under a mostly cloudy sky and a few episodes of light rain after midnight.
Wednesday will start with a couple of showers early on, followed by a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Thursday will be rainier by comparison with scattered showers expected throughout most of the day.
These will become spottier Friday and then become more widespread Saturday as highs stay in the lower and middle 60s.
Sunday will bring a SLIGHT cooldown with spotty showers during the day and highs in the middle 50s to near 60.
Now as far as the possibility of winter weather is concerned this weekend into early next week, both of Tuesday afternoon's models indicate widespread rain to fall Sunday evening.
Then it would switch over to some high elevation snow in WNC Sunday night into Monday morning, and stay mostly rain in the Upstate.
The big-time cooldown would then follow the rain, and result in highs dipping into the 40s and possibly even the 30s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
It's still a ways out, so just because the likelihood of snow is looking much lower today compared to yesterday, doesn't mean that it couldn't look snowier in the next few days' model runs.
That's why it's still important to stay up to date with the forecast day by day.
