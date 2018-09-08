(FOX Carolina) -
Florence is forecast to reattain hurricane status today and then rapidly intensify toward major category 4 status by early next week as it moves west to west-northwest. On this track, Florence still is aiming toward directly impacting the Carolinas by Thursday and Friday, making landfall somewhere near the NC/SC border.
Computer models have been trending toward the north and east overnight. Some still take it to the South Carolina coast, but the majority of computer models take the storm into North Carolina right now. We will continue to monitor trends and should have a better handle on the storm by late Monday into Tuesday.
People along the SC/NC coasts, including the Outer Banks, should continue to review their hurricane safety plan and be ready to act later in the week if the forecast track remains unchanged.
Today will be dry to start the day before highs warm up to the lower and middle 80s in the Upstate and mountains respectively. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon with more coverage in the mountains than the Upstate. Monday and Tuesday will play out similarly with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Mid to late next week, our rain chances will go down substantially to just isolated to spotty afternoon rain and storms, which should likely continue into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.