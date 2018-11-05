Showers and a few t-storms are possible for Election Day, mainly during the early voting hours. A few showers will linger into Wednesday, before a blast of cooler air moves in for this weekend.
Tonight expect patchy fog and drizzle to continue, but overall mostly dry conditions will dominate. Showers and storms will approach the mountains around 4-6AM, bringing heavy rain and some gusty winds. The Upstate will get in on the storms between 9AM-12PM before conditions dry out for the second half of the day. Highs will be mild in the 70s.
Therefore, if you plan to vote early in the morning across the Upstate it should be dry! However late morning will bring the heaviest rain, before afternoon improvement. Those voting at lunch could get caught in the wet weather, but afternoon and evening voting should be mostly dry.
We won’t be finished with the rain just yet, as an upper level system swings in for Wednesday. This won’t bring thunderstorms as it looks now, but a few showers will be possible late day.
Rain is back AGAIN on Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will drop temps dramatically for this weekend. We should see full sunshine back by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.
