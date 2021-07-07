Elsa will be moving through the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing pockets of heavy rain and some gusty wind. Severe threat should be confined to the midlands and coastal region.
Tonight expect scattered showers, but widespread rain should hold off until Thursday morning as the center of circulation moves through Columbia. Rain will be likely for the AM commute on Thursday, with heaviest rain south and east of 85.
Rain will taper off after noon, leaving afternoon and evening “pop-up” storms. Rain will settle down with the loss of daytime heating.
Friday will bring another good chance for PM storms as tropical moisture lingers and a front lingers nearby to act as a trigger. Highs on Friday will rebound back into the upper 80 for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Best chance for rain will be between 3-8PM.
Saturday will be a classic July day, with intense heat nearing 90 in the Upstate and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but have a back-up plan for anything outdoors!
Sunday will be similar, but rain chance will increase a bit for the afternoon with widespread coverage expected.
