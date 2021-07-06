Elsa is churning across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and will make landfall early Wednesday morning along the northern coast of Florida early Wednesday. It will then move through Georgia, then eventually the low country of South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.
For tonight we're expecting partly cloudy and muggy conditions with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains
On Wednesday, as Elsa moves closer, the main impact from the storm will be felt along the coast and low country with wind and rain. Locally we'll get an uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms as the day goes on. Some pockets of heavy rain can be expected tomorrow night, especially south of I-85. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s, closer to 80s in the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday, the heavier rain and wind associated with Elsa will stay confined to the low country, with scattered showers and storms for us. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s mountains.
Friday into the weekend gets a little hotter with a little more sunshine, reaching the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Spotty afternoon showers and storms typical of summer could pop up each day. Lows at night will be mild, in the 60s to near 70.
