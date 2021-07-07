Elsa nears the Florida west coast today with expected landfall north of Tamps this morning as a strong Tropical Storm. It will then move through Georgia, and eventually the low country of South Carolina into Thursday.
Starting with sun and clouds in the 60s to around 70 degrees, expect more clouds to build today ahead of Elsa. We'll get an uptick in spotty to scattered showers and storms today into tonight as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Some pockets of heavy rain are expected.
The heaviest rain from Elsa moves through the midlands and low country, but locally pockets of heavy rain and breezy conditions continue into Thursday. Temperatures reach the low 80s, with scattered rain lasting into the evening.
Friday into the weekend gets a little hotter with a little more sunshine, reaching the low 90s in the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Spotty afternoon showers and storms typical of summer could pop up each day. Lows at night will be mild, in the 60s to near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.