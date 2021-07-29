Happy Thursday! The heat holds strong again today, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees in some spots. Take the necessary precautions to beat the heat like limiting time outdoors and drinking plenty of water. We break down your forecast below.
Today starts with clear skies, allowing the heat to build quickly. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s, with the heat index peaking at around 100-105. Be sure to look after your pets and keep an eye on the elderly during this intense heat.
A disturbance moves in tomorrow, which could trigger a couple showers and scattered t-storms. Highs hold strong in the 90s with feels like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees again in a few locations.
This weekend, a chance for rain and storms remain, but temperatures come back to normal for this time of year. In the 80s for the Mountains and 90s in the Upstate.
Beat the heat!
