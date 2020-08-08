The weekend brings high temperatures back to above-average heat, with limited storms in the afternoons. Rain chances will increase again into next week.
Isolated evening storms clear tonight, with low temperatures dropping into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings back a mix of clouds and sunshine, with fast warming temps! Expect highs in the mid-80s for the mountains and low 90s for the Upstate, which is slightly warmer than usual for this time of year.
There still remains a 20% chance for storms, but most areas will stay dry.
Next week will bring more of the same, with hot and humid temps, and a few afternoon storms each day. Watch for the Perseid Meteor shower that peaks Aug. 11-13!
Currently the tropics remain quiet, but we are looking ahead to a potentially active season with NOAA increasing their total hurricanes. We’ll keep you posted if anything develops!
