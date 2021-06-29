Danny has dissipated, but we are left with a few isolated showers through the evening
Wednesday brings highs back to the middle and upper 80s, with only a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. A slow moving cold front will increase shower and storm chances Thursday and Friday, becoming widespread with soggy conditions at times. Especially throughout the day Friday!
The upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend features temperatures in the 80s with a rain chances both days. Saturday looks to be more on and off, with slightly drier conditions by the 4th of July.
