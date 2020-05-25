Spotty showers and storms are likely to continue this evening as our cooler cloudier pattern continues into Tuesday with isolated showers.
Better rain chances come into play beginning on Wednesday that could even produce some localized flooding to the northern Upstate and mountains.
After tonight's rain subsides, expect patchy fog and lows in the lower and middle 60s for Tuesday morning.
Highs will once again only reach the lower and middle 70s Tuesday afternoon thanks to a mostly cloudy sky and a wedge setting up to the northeast accompanied by isolated showers.
More moisture will surge in from the south Wednesday bringing scattered to widespread rain to the area which could cause some flooding with highs only reaching the 60s and 70s.
Expect daily scattered to widespread rain and storms Thursday, Friday and Saturday as highs return to the 80s in the Upstate.
Things should finally dry up a bit by Sunday and next Monday.
Conditions heat up later in the week back into the 80s, and scattered afternoon storms stay likely each day. Afternoon storms stick around into Saturday, but the parent front could bring some slightly drier conditions to the region by Sunday.
