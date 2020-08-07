A good chance for storms will end the work week, then conditions dry out a bit for the weekend.
Scattered storms will be possible through Friday evening before a slow clearing overnight.
Saturday will start with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with fast warming temps! Expect highs in the mid 80s for the mountains and low 90s for the Upstate for Saturday afternoon with only a 20% chance for storms. Much less than previous days.
Sunday will bring more hot and humid weather! Highs will warm to 86-92, which is a little above normal for this time of year! Rain chances will remain fairly low, but still keep an eye out for a random afternoon storm.
Next week will bring more of the same, with hot and humid temps, and a few afternoon storms each day. Watch for the Perseid Meteor shower that peaks Aug. 11-13!
Currently the tropics remain quiet, but we are looking ahead to a potentially active season with NOAA increasing their total hurricanes. We’ll keep you posted if anything develops!
