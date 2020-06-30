Expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, a couple on the strong side, this evening with more on the way Wednesday.
Most rain should wrap up by 7-8 PM followed by mostly cloudy skies and lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Showers and storms will re-develop Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s.
Storms both today and Wednesday will be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Rain will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the 90s in the Upstate thanks to more sunshine.
Independence Day weekend will be hot and muggy with spotty late day storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s.
we'll have a few more storms to dodge early next week, but all in all, will be quite consistent from the weekend.
