Scattered showers today keep highs back in the low 80s, with isolated storms possible in the mid-afternoon. Skies dry out overnight with lows in the 60s.
Tomorrow will bring another good chance for PM storms as tropical moisture holds on and a front lingers nearby to act as a trigger. Highs on Friday will rebound back into the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Best chance for rain and storms comes from 3-8 PM.
Saturday will be a classic July day, with intense heat nearing 90 in the Upstate and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but have a back-up plan for anything outdoors!
Sunday will be similar, but rain chance will increase a bit for the afternoon with widespread coverage expected.
