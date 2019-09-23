The warm and dry weather pattern looks to continue this week with little to no rain in sight.
The day starts clear and pleasantly in the 50s and 60s, but more heat is on tap today as a sunny sky helps temperatures climb well into the 80s, nearing 90 degrees in many spots.
Clouds increase tonight in the mountains, and a high elevation shower or two is possible overnight. No rain is expected in the Upstate.
Warm, dry weather continues generally for the rest of the week with highs several degrees above average each day.
The tropics remain active - we're watching three systems in the Atlantic.
