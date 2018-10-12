Temperatures finally drop to fall "normals" in the wake of Michael, and should stay comfortable for several days.
This morning, expect early temperatures to sit in the low to mid-50s across the area, under a quickly clearing sky.
The day brings beautiful, perfect 10 conditions, with highs reaching 74 degrees in the Upstate, and 67 degrees in western NC. A nice breeze will hold on into the afternoon, but the early morning gustiness will fade. As for tonight, Friday football looks fantastic for players and fans, though you may want to bring a jacket or blanket to keep comfortable. Late overnight, lows drop back into the 40s and 50s.
The weekend continues with the fall pattern, allowing highs to reach the 60s and low 70s, and nights to hold on to cool temperatures in the 50s. A few clouds will begin to build back in toward late weekend, but most areas outside the high spots will stay rain-free.
A weak cold front will approach the area early next week, which will mean small rain chances in the Upstate and mountains Monday into Tuesday, followed by more dry, comfortable weather toward the end of next week.
