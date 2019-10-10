Beautiful weather is in store for the rest of the work week with climbing temperatures into parts of the weekend.
This morning is starting less cloudy and misty than yesterday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sun mixed with fair weather clouds will be the rule today as highs reach the 70s - a very nice fall day! Friday looks warmer with lots of sun and highs in the 70s to lower 80s! Fall for Greenville will kick off warm but become quite pleasant in the evening.
A cold front approaches Saturday, but limited moisture will likely lead to mostly dry conditions except for a few showers in the mountains. That front will likely stall across the Upstate Sunday, and a little extra moisture return could be enough to generate a few showers in the afternoon.
Next week, a stronger front could arrive Tuesday into Wednesday and bring a better opportunity for rain.
