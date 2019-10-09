Beautiful weather is in store for the rest of the work week and most of the weekend! We will have a slight chance for rain on Saturday area-wide
Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows dropping to 57 for the Upstate and 54 in the mountains.
Sunshine will be out in full force for Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s highs should remain in the 70s, while Friday we could see temps approaching 80 degrees. A cold front moves in this weekend to help drop temps back to normal.
The weekend is looking mostly dry at this point, with highs staying in the 70s. There is a small chance that we could see some brief rain on Saturday, but most of the shower activity will be confined to the mountains. So we will keep you posted on how it evolves!
