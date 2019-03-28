Beautiful weather extends into Friday and Saturday! Showers will push in toward early Sunday, bringing some cooler air for next week.
Tonight will be another chilly one, but not as cold as last night. We’ll start Friday in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains. Throughout the afternoon we’ll get loads of sunshine and highs will soar to 75 in the Upstate and 70 in the mountains.
Saturday will bring increasing clouds, but still a good bit of sun. Highs will be very warm for this time of year in the upper 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains.
Showers push in Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be a decent chance for rain before about 2pm, then skies will slowly clear. Isolated t-storms are possible, but severe weather threat appears low right now.
Cooler weather will dominate next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Small rain chances will linger as well.
