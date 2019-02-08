Seasonably cool temperatures return to the southeast over the next few days, with wet weather making a comeback at the end of the weekend into next week.
Mostly cloudy this morning, but quickly clearing throughout the day. Temperatures in the Upstate sit in the low 60s now, move to 65 around noon, and then slowly cool in the late afternoon with strong wind. The mountains sit at the warmest temperature of the day this morning, around 57 degrees, but drops into the mid-40s with a strong wind by the afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 PM for Mitchell and Yancey counties - gusts there could approach 50 mph above 3500 ft.
A big chill returns tonight, dropping to the 20s and 30s across the area with clear sky.
The first half of the weekend is looking pretty nice for February, with typical cool temps in the upper 40s to low 50s and with sunshine. After the heat wave from during the week, it'll feel significantly colder. Clouds build in for Sunday, and a chilly northeast wind will develop. A brief pocket of sleet or drizzle remain possible in the morning, with a few light showers late in the day. Highs stay cold area-wide only reaching the mid-40s.
Rain chances ramp up next week as a cold front approaches. The heaviest rain is most likely toward Tuesday afternoon, then drier conditions will settle in for the rest of the week.
