Clouds will continue to increase today, but rain will remain scarce until evening when a few sprinkles and light showers creep in across the Upstate. Southerly winds will help our temperatures to take a warmer turn back toward the low to mid 60s for the Upstate, and near 60 in the mountains.
As the disturbance over the central US picks up some support from a cold front sinking south from the Great Lakes, a wave of heavier showers will rolls through the Carolinas tonight into Tuesday morning. Much of that rain will depart by daybreak Tuesday, but a few leftover showers will linger at times for the remainder of the day. Highs Tuesday will trend warmer to close to 70 in the Upstate, low 60s in the mountains.
Wednesday looks like our best bet at more of a soaking rain, mainly during the morning as another wave of moisture rolls in ahead of the cold front. Steadier rain will wrap up around midday in most locations, but a few more showers could refire in the afternoon along with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be at their warmest of the week, with 70s in the Upstate and 60s in the mountains.
More shower chances are in the forecast Thursday and and Friday with highs in the 70s, with 60s in the mountains. Lows at night with be in the 40s and 50s.
