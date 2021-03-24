Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point. We break down your rainy forecast below.
This afternoon expect cloudy sky conditions with scattered rain showers. It won’t be an all-day rain, but keep the umbrella nearby. High temperatures today will be in the 60s for the Mountains and 70s for the Upstate. The winds not as strong as the past few days, but it will still be noticeable sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain is likely Thursday becoming heavy and steady at times in the Mountains will a few showers in the Upstate. There is the potential for a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon, but a greater risk for strong to severe storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted western areas under a marginal risk and a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. Keep updated by checking in with us and you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts even though it's a low-end severe weather threat. Nonetheless damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Storms will linger Friday morning, then the rain will start to ease up Friday night and during the weekend. With temperatures starting Thursday lasting through the weekend jumping well into the 70s perhaps even 80s. However, the weekend will still have a 30% rain chance with temperatures in the 70s region-wide.
Have a great day!
