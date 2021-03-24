Mild and muggier conditions take over through this week, with a threat for storms by Thursday. More pockets of rain is expected toward the weekend as well.
This morning starts in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky, along with spotty showers that last through midday. The afternoon dries out somewhat with some peeks of sun and highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will be warmer and a bit humid, with highs reaching the 60s to low 70s. The mountains are likely to see widespread rain for most of the day, with some storms at times. The Upstate is likely to stay mainly dry with only a couple pockets of rain by late in the day. The main line of storms for our entire area will arrive overnight Thursday into very early Friday morning. A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind, hail and a small tornado threat.
The severe threat with the Thursday night system is way lower than the system that affected us last week, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts.
We’ll slowly clear Friday, with much warmer temperatures in the 70s to even near 80 in isolated spots.
The lull in the rain lasts through early Saturday, but another wave of rain comes in later Saturday into Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential.
