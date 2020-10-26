Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work-week.
Mainly dry weather starts the week, with plenty of clouds Monday. Zeta will be moving closer to the Nation, creating the potential for heavy rain towards the middle of the week.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will be possible today, but most locations will stay dry.
Tuesday looks completely dry, with some sun breaking through the clouds. High temperatures will return into the middle and lower 70s.
Around mid-week, Tropical system Zeta will be taking aim at the southeast. A steady to heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday from the tropical remnants. As of now we could see 2-5" of rain and a small window of severe weather on Thursday.
By Friday, isolated showers will linger. Then we will cool down and dry out by Halloween.
Read more on Zeta by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.