Scattered rain will linger into part of Friday, but skies slowly clear this weekend with a big warm-up in store.
On and off showers today, with highs reaching the 60s to low 70s. A strong thunderstorm could pop up south of I-85 with damaging wind and a brief low-end tornado risk.
Highs will warm up quite a bit as the rain clears out this weekend. In fact, we’ll see the return of low 80s by Sunday. The heat will be short-lived through, because a strong cold front will push in toward Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Expect a few showers with this, then a BIG drop in temps for the start of October. We’ll also see the full, Harvest moon on Oct. 1!
