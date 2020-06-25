After days of storm chances, the sky begins to dry out today. Isolated storms remain, but hotter conditions begin to take over toward the end of the week and into the weekend.
A mix of sun and clouds continues into this afternoon with a few isolated storms developing into the eastern Upstate as highs reach the 80s. While the severe threat is quite low, there is enough energy to allow for a storm or two to contain gusty wind. Any storms that form will exit the region by 6 PM.
The sky clears to mostly sunshine on Friday, but we will likely notice a hazier sky. That is due to the Saharan dust plume that has worked its way across the Atlantic from Africa. The dust will cause a hazy sunshine and some brilliant color to our sunrises and sunsets thanks to the extra particulates and aerosols in the atmosphere. Expect daytime highs to soar into the 80s, approaching 90 degrees for parts of the Upstate.
We should keep the forecast mostly dry through Saturday with highs in the low 90s, but Sunday could bring a few late-day pop-up storms. Highs Sunday drop back into the 80s.
A classic summery pattern sets up next week - each brings plenty of heat and humidity with scattered afternoon showers and storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.