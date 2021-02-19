We finally clear up and dry out setting us up for a nice weekend. Overnight expect mostly clear skies and cold temperatures, in the upper 20s for the Upstate and low 20s in the mountains. There could be a little bit of fog, especially in the mountains.
The weekend looks great! Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s for the Upstate and low to mid 40s for mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 20s Saturday night with 30s Monday morning.
Next week a disturbance will bring rain across the area Monday, then we will quickly dry out for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures next week will be much warmer as high temperatures jump into the 50s and 60s, maybe even some 70s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Enjoy the nice weather!
