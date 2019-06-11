With the exception of Wednesday, the rest of this week is finally looking nice and dry.
This morning, clouds are sticking around for some but are expected to break apart today as highs reach the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky and a developing breeze.
Wednesday brings back the cloudy conditions and a rare wedge setup for June - afternoon "highs" will likely be in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains. Expect a good chance of passing light showers as well, particularly in the Upstate.
Thursday through Saturday looks fantastic with pleasant nights in the 50s and warm afternoons in the 80s and lots of sun. The next chance of scattered rain and storms arrives Father's Day into Monday of next week.
