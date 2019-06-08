Heavy rain and t-storms will be a big part of the weekend forecast. Expect rain amounts to exceed 4 inches in many areas, with a concern for flooding at any point through Sunday evening.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Upsate, NE Georgia, and western NC mountains until Sunday evening. Areas excluded for now are Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville and Greenwood counties in the Upstate, Elbert County in NE Georgia, and the TN border counties.
This morning begins with generally dry conditions, though small pockets of rain could be heavy at times. The rain will become more widespread in mid to late afternoon, with thunderstorms possible as well. Highs will stay in the 70s through the day and it will feel very humid. The severe threat for t-storms remains low, but heavy rain and lightning stay likely.
Rain could become heavy Saturday night, with some isolated flood concerns. Showers will continue into Sunday with highs staying in the 70s. Rain will once again become heavy during the afternoon.
The soggy pattern with off and on rain will last through at least Monday. Total rain over the next few days could be as low as 2-3”, or as high as 5-7” for some spots, depending on where the heavy bands set up. The take home message is to remain weather aware and know that you have a very good chance for seeing soaking rain several times through the weekend.
