Heavy rain and t-storms will be a big part of the weekend forecast. Expect rain amounts to exceed 4 inches in many areas, with a concern for flooding toward late in the weekend.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the NC Piedmont and high mountains as more rain is expected. It goes until 12PM Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning is out for Cherokee County in SC until 11:30PM Friday.
Tonight we’ll see off and on rain, along with some heavy downpours. Lows will drop to the 60s with cloudy and sometimes foggy conditions. Rain will be scattered and light to start Saturday, with heavier rain and storms developing toward the late afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s through the day and it will feel very humid.
Rain could become heavy Saturday night, with some isolated flood concerns. Showers will continue into Sunday with highs staying in the 70s. Rain will once again become heavy during the afternoon.
Off and on rain will last through at least Monday. Total rain over the next few days could be as low as 2-3”, or as high as 5-7” for some spots, depending on where the heavy bands set up. The take home message is to remain weather aware and know that you have a very good chance for seeing soaking rain several times through the weekend.
