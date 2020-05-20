A portion of Sitton Drive in Greenville County was closed due to severe weather causing part of the roadway to collapse.
Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina
Waves of locally heavy rain will continue today and into the nighttime/overnight hours tonight. An additional 2-4" of rain is likely to fall, with locally higher amounts quite likely with an enhanced flash flood threat/landslide threat...especially in WNC. A flash flood watch continues until 8 AM Thursday for much of the region.
The parent "cut-off low" will finally begin to weaken and get a nudge out of the region by Thursday and Friday, but moisture lingers and at least spotty rain chances will continue.
As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. It looks as though the WIDESPREAD rain will end, but we could still see some lingering late day rain/storm chances, with highs back in the 80s.
