Rain will be likely through Wednesday, then cooler and drier air will settle in late Wednesday! Beautiful conditions will dominate through the weekend.
Showers will be likely tonight with lows in the 60s. We’ll wake up to rain in most spots Tuesday morning, then showers should thin out a bit by late day. Highs will struggle to warm above 72!
A cold front will push in Wednesday, bringing a line of heavy rain and some gusty wind into Wednesday afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.
Temperatures will drop at night toward the end of the week! Friday morning will bring temps in the 40s and 50s, and that continues to Saturday morning as well. The says will be pleasantly mild in the 70s with lower humidity levels.
A slow warm-up will take place toward the end of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.