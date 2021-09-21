Rainy weather and storms are the big weather story for today and tomorrow. Late this week get ready for cooler temperatures and sunshine. We break down the forecast below.
Today expect to see on and off showers and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible at times, so we could see areas of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of our area today to account for this. Highs today will struggle in the 60s to 70s region-wide with lows dropping in the 60s tonight.
The threat for heavier rain and stronger storms increases tomorrow with a cold front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s in the Upstate, and lower to middle 70s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 60s.
By Thursday into the weekend, it will be fall and feel like it! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will drop at night towards the 40s and 50s during this time-frame giving us a crisp cool feel.
A slow warm-up will take place toward the end of the weekend, but highs stay near average in the 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine lasting into early next week.
There are two tropical storms, Pete and Rose in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the US at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.