Our rainy pattern will stick around through the week, with off and on showers and occasional t-storms. Flood threat will increase, especially for western North Carolina as rain amounts add up through the week.
Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the mountains and northern Upstate areas through Thursday.
Tonight expect pockets of heavy rain, and some rumbles of thunder. A couple storms could be strong, but severe threat should go down after midnight.
Tuesday will begin with showers, with more waves of rain through the day. Highs will warm into the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
The system producing this persistent shower activity is “cut-off” low, which means it’s a disturbance that is removed from the main jet stream and thus can not move efficiently out of our area!
That means Wednesday and Thursday will also pack a rain and storm threat. Severe weather threat should be fairly low by mid-week, but thunder is still likely with some heavier downpours.
Clearing is expected toward the weekend, but late day storms could still pop-up through the weekend. As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. We are hopeful that the WIDESPREAD rain will be done, but we could still see some lingering rain chances.
