Rain is likely through Friday, then clearing is expected for the holiday weekend! We'll be watching Elsa next week for potential impacts for Florida and the southeast.
Showers and storms will develop this afternoon before more steady and widespread rain arrives overnight. Heavy rain is the primary threat with this cold front moving in, but frequent lightning can't be ruled out and even small hail.
Friday will start with some rain, and end with some PM storms mainly south of I-85. Expect highs to be cooler due to the cold front providing lots of cloud cover and rain. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 70s to near 80 degrees. Clearing skies tomorrow night with pleasant temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday expect a breeze out of the north and pleasant summer temperatures! Highs will warm to 85 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains under sunny skies and lower humidity! During the evening it will be cool and clear for fireworks and cookouts, expect lows to drop into the 50s and low 60s!
Sunday returns with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s area-wide. A perfect day for the lake or pool. Dry conditions will prevail for fireworks and all your evening plans.
We are also watching the tropics with now Tropical Storm Elsa turning in the Atlantic. Computer models indicate a path heading towards the Gulf states early next week. Stay tuned as some of that moisture could reach us next week!
