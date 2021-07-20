A stalled stationary front remains the focus for today, bringing numerous showers and storms. The primary risk is torrential rain leading to flooding, especially in low lying, poor drainage areas. We break down the forecast below.
Showers and storms stay numerous through the day with a good chance of flooding in any slower moving storms. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for western counties of the Upstate and NE Georgia. High temperatures will be cooler than normal, with highs in the 70s region-wide. Rain and storm chances continue tonight with lows in the 60s.
We start to dry out tonight, with lows falling into the 60s.
Tomorrow and beyond expect just a 20-30% chance at pop up showers or a brief storms each day continuing through the weekend. With the added sunshine, highs once again climb to normal for this time of year, with temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.
Stay safe and never drive through flooded roads.
