A stalled stationary front remains the focus for today, bringing numerous showers and storms. The primary risk is torrential rain and isolated flooding, especially in low lying, poor drainage areas.
This morning starts with widespread rain, some heavy, along with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Patchy fog is expected. Showers and storms stay numerous through the day with a good chance of isolated flooding from slower moving storms. High temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than normal, with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Rain and storm chances continue tonight with lows in the 60s.
We start to dry out Wednesday and beyond, with just a 20-30% chance at pop up showers or a brief storm each day all the way through the weekend. With the added sunshine, highs once again climb to normal for this time of year, with low 90s expected for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.