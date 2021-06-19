The remnants from Claudette will bring steady and heavy tropical rain to the Upstate. Showers and a few T-Storms will pick up in intensity this evening and overnight. The winds will also increase as well. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for portions of the Upstate and NC mountains through Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts could exceed 4" in some places leading to the potential for flash flooding. Remember if you come upon a flooded road, find another route!
Since it is a tropical system stronger storms and severe weather will be possible Sunday, so we’ll watch for any watches or warnings. There is already a Marginal risk out for parts of the Upstate Sunday to account for this. High temperatures end up much cooler, back to the 70s to near 80 across the region.
Sunday night the rain will lighten as the storm system will be closer to the coast. Some spotty rain and storms could last into Monday morning, but should be more isolated. Lows will be 60s.
In total about 1 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our area, with the highest amounts south of I-85. Flooding will be a concern with this much rain.
A cold front arrives early next week keeping the rain and storm chances in the forecast until the middle of the week with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 80s. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Have a great Father’s Day weekend despite all the rain!
